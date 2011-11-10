Nov 10 (Reuters) -

KAGOSHIMA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 33.40 33.24 65.50 (+0.4 pct) (-1.2 pct) (-2.4%) Recurring 7.95 7.39 15.00

(+7.5 pct) (-1.3 pct) (+32.1%) Net 4.53 4.50 8.70 (+0.5 pct) (-5.9 pct) (+27.4%) EPS

Y21.58 Y21.45 Y41.44

Annual div Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Kagoshima Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8390.TK1.