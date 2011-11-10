Nov 10 (Reuters) -

HOWA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 6.01 6.18 12.10 (-2.8 pct) (+1.8 pct) (+0.9%) Recurring 1.06 769 mln 1.60

(+37.9 pct) (+61.1%) Net 1.27 703 mln 1.70 (+80.8 pct) (+72.2%) EPS

Y21.48 Y11.88 Y22.17

Annual div Y1.00 Y1.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1.00

Y1.00

NOTE - Howa Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

