KICHIRI AND CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.29 5.00 6.00

2.96 (+5.8 pct) (+2.3 pct)

(+13.5%) (+10.7%) Operating 144 mln 67 mln 261 mln

162 mln

(+114.5 pct) (+41.4 pct) (+81.0%)

(+63.4%) Recurring 181 mln 123 mln 300 mln

178 mln

(+47.0 pct) (+129.0 pct) (+65.1%)

(+56.6%) Net 38 mln 41 mln 150 mln

89 mln

(-7.4 pct) (+290.1%)

(+167.5%) EPS Y4,753.55 Y5,094.18 Y18,903.59

Y11,252.82 Diluted EPS Y4,663.06 Y5,074.26

Shares 8,152 8,152 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div

nil nil nil

-Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Kichiri and Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

