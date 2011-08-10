Aug 10 (Reuters) -
KICHIRI AND CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 5.29 5.00 6.00
2.96 (+5.8 pct) (+2.3 pct)
(+13.5%) (+10.7%)
Operating 144 mln 67 mln 261 mln
162 mln
(+114.5 pct) (+41.4 pct) (+81.0%)
(+63.4%)
Recurring 181 mln 123 mln 300 mln
178 mln
(+47.0 pct) (+129.0 pct) (+65.1%)
(+56.6%)
Net 38 mln 41 mln 150 mln
89 mln
(-7.4 pct) (+290.1%)
(+167.5%)
EPS Y4,753.55 Y5,094.18 Y18,903.59
Y11,252.82
Diluted EPS Y4,663.06 Y5,074.26
Shares 8,152
8,152 Annual div
nil nil nil -Q2 div
nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
nil
NOTE - Kichiri and Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3082.TK1.