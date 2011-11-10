HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 8:36 P.M. EST/0136 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
CHIBA KOGYO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 25.93 25.99 50.40 (-0.1 pct) (-4.3 pct) (-3.8%) Recurring 4.99 3.37 9.40
(+47.9 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+39.5%) Net 4.13 4.15 7.70 (-0.4 pct) (+48.8 pct) (+3.5%) EPS
Y81.50 Y81.83 Y123.96
Diluted EPS Y35.95 Y36.10
Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - Chiba Kogyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8337.TK1.
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway