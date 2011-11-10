Nov 10 (Reuters) -
SK KAKEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 37.04
32.87 77.00
(+12.7 pct) (+8.7 pct) (+8.4%)
Operating 4.73 4.13 9.30
(+14.5 pct) (+24.5 pct)
(+1.8%) Recurring 4.20
3.87 9.50
(+8.3 pct) (+20.6 pct) (+6.6%) Net
2.46 2.40 5.85
(+2.4 pct) (+26.5 pct)
(+7.6%) EPS Y173.57
Y168.57 Y412.73 Annual div
Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y50.00
NOTE - SK Kaken Co Ltd is a major maker of paints for
construction materials.
