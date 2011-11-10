Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SK KAKEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 37.04 32.87 77.00 (+12.7 pct) (+8.7 pct) (+8.4%) Operating 4.73 4.13 9.30

(+14.5 pct) (+24.5 pct)

(+1.8%) Recurring 4.20 3.87 9.50 (+8.3 pct) (+20.6 pct) (+6.6%) Net

2.46 2.40 5.85

(+2.4 pct) (+26.5 pct) (+7.6%) EPS Y173.57 Y168.57 Y412.73 Annual div

Y50.00 Y50.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y50.00

Y50.00

NOTE - SK Kaken Co Ltd is a major maker of paints for construction materials.

