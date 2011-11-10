Nov 10 (Reuters) -
ACHILLES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 39.73
42.62 83.00
(-6.8 pct) (+1.4 pct) (-4.4%)
Operating 860 mln 1.05 1.80
(-17.8 pct) (+69.5 pct)
(-28.2%) Recurring 1.03
1.25 2.00
(-17.8 pct) (+63.1 pct) (-27.5%) Net
526 mln 623 mln 1.00
(-15.6 pct)
(-33.8%) EPS Y2.79
Y3.30 Y5.29 Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Achilles Corp is a rubber and plastics processor.
