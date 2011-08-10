BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SILEX TECHNOLOGY INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.82 1.64 4.05 (+10.6 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+12.0%) Operating loss 22 mln loss 195 mln prft 80 mln
Recurring loss 31 mln loss 213 mln prft 45 mln Net loss 38 mln loss 225 mln prft 40 mln EPS loss Y1,151.28 loss Y6,662.48 prft Y1,181.20 Annual div nil
nil -Q1 div nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q3 div
nil nil -Q4 div
nil nil
NOTE - Silex Technology Inc develops communications-related equipment and software.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6679.TK1.
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago