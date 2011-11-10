Nov 10 (Reuters) -

CLUSTER TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 521 mln 386 mln 901 mln (+35.0 pct) (+16.9 pct) (+14.9%) Operating 61 mln 13 mln 25 mln

(+360.2 pct)

(+0.3%) Recurring 65 mln 18 mln 31 mln (+260.5 pct) (-4.4%) Net

64 mln 18 mln 25 mln

(+246.6 pct) (-19.0%)

EPS Y1,127.52 Y325.31

Y440.80 Shares 56,928 56,928 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Cluster Technology Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4240.TK1.