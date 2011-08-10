BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SMARTEBOOK.COM CO.,LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
Dec 31,2011
LATEST
FORECAST -Q1 div nil -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - SmartEbook.com Co.,Ltd develops and operates content for Internet-linked cellular phones. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2330.TK1.
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago