Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
Jan 10 (Reuters) -
NIITAKA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.01 6.10 Operating 242 mln 180 mln Recurring 227 mln 180 mln Net 131 mln 100 mln
NOTE - Niitaka Co Ltd is an industrial-use detergent maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4465.TK1.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)