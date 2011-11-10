Nov 10 (Reuters) -

CHIBA KOGYO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.69 21.75 42.50 (-0.2 pct) (-5.5 pct) (-3.4%) Recurring 4.58 3.24 8.60

(+41.5 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+26.6%) Net 4.04 4.46 7.50 (-9.3 pct) (+62.9 pct) (-1.7%) EPS

Y79.72 Y87.96 Y120.01

Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Chiba Kogyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

