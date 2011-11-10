Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
CHIKUHO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.87 8.75 17.72 (+1.3 pct) (-3.5 pct) (+1.1%) Recurring 701 mln 681 mln 1.05
(+3.0 pct) (+5.5 pct) (-40.8%) Net 201 mln 334 mln 460 mln (-39.7 pct) (+37.2 pct) (-35.6%) EPS
Y3.24 Y5.37 Y7.38
Diluted EPS Y3.23
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Chikuho Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8398.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific