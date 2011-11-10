Nov 10 (Reuters) -
HAMAI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.57
4.66 6.00
(-44.9 pct) (+269.2 pct) (-26.8%)
Operating loss 100 mln prft 520 mln prft 160 mln
(-77.3%) Recurring loss 157 mln prft
500 mln prft 80 mln
(-87.8%) Net
loss 80 mln prft 248 mln prft 40 mln
(-90.7%)
EPS loss Y2.48 prft Y7.64
prft Y1.23 Shares 33 mln
33 mln Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - Hamai Co Ltd is a machine tool maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6131.TK1.