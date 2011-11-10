Nov 10 (Reuters) -

HAMAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.57 4.66 6.00 (-44.9 pct) (+269.2 pct) (-26.8%) Operating loss 100 mln prft 520 mln prft 160 mln (-77.3%) Recurring loss 157 mln prft 500 mln prft 80 mln

(-87.8%) Net

loss 80 mln prft 248 mln prft 40 mln

(-90.7%)

EPS loss Y2.48 prft Y7.64 prft Y1.23 Shares 33 mln 33 mln Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - Hamai Co Ltd is a machine tool maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

