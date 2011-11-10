Nov 10 (Reuters) -
FUJI MACHINE MFG CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 52.87
48.32 87.00
(+9.4 pct) (+216.5 pct) (-6.3%)
Operating 12.37 10.85 15.70
(+14.0 pct)
(-24.1%) Recurring 12.10
10.45 15.10
(+15.8 pct) (-25.6%) Net
6.07 5.82 7.70
(+4.4 pct)
(-40.4%) EPS Y124.25
Y118.97 Y157.52 Annual div
Y35.00 Y37.50
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y17.50
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Fuji Machine Mfg Co Ltd is a maker of car assembly
machinery.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
