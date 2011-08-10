Aug 10 (Reuters) -
PAPYLESS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.08
968 mln 2.19 4.56
(+11.8 pct)
Operating 59 mln 62 mln 81 mln
201 mln
(-5.2 pct)
Recurring 66 mln 65 mln
97 mln 234 mln
(+1.5 pct)
Net 40 mln 38 mln
57 mln 138 mln
(+4.3 pct)
EPS Y31.12 Y31.62
Y44.89 Y107.59
Diluted EPS Y30.73 Y30.63
NOTE - Papyless Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3641.TK1.