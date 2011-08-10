Aug 10 (Reuters) -

PAPYLESS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.08 968 mln 2.19 4.56 (+11.8 pct) Operating 59 mln 62 mln 81 mln

201 mln

(-5.2 pct)

Recurring 66 mln 65 mln

97 mln 234 mln

(+1.5 pct)

Net 40 mln 38 mln

57 mln 138 mln

(+4.3 pct)

EPS Y31.12 Y31.62

Y44.89 Y107.59 Diluted EPS Y30.73 Y30.63

NOTE - Papyless Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3641.TK1.