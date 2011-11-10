BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 55.69 52.53 117.00 (+6.0 pct) (0.0 pct) (+1.3%) Operating 6.30 5.35 13.30
(+17.8 pct) (+1.7 pct)
(+1.5%) Recurring 6.52 5.59 13.50 (+16.6 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+1.6%) Net
4.08 3.61 8.20
(+13.1 pct) (+16.3 pct) (+2.9%) EPS Y34.68 Y30.67 Y69.73 Diluted EPS
Y34.53 Y30.54 Annual div Y16.00
Y15.00 -Q2 div Y8.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a top-ranked eye drops maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4527.TK1.
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.