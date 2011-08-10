Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SEINO HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 115.31
121.79 232.00 486.00
(-5.3 pct) (+7.0 pct)
Operating 1.51 915 mln 2.70
10.50 (+65.3 pct)
Recurring 3.24
3.37 5.40 16.00
(-3.9 pct) (+74.8 pct) Net
1.94 1.01 2.50
7.00 (+91.6 pct) (-24.3 pct)
EPS Y9.73
Y5.07 Y12.56 Y35.16
NOTE - Seino Holdings Co Ltd is a major trucking company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
