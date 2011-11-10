Nov 10 (Reuters) -

MONEY PARTNERS GROUP CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 3.95 5.08

(-22.3 pct) (+3.6 pct) Operating 179 mln 814 mln

(-78.0 pct) (-26.8 pct) Recurring 166 mln 801 mln

(-79.3 pct) (-28.0 pct) Net

136 mln 453 mln

(-69.9 pct) (-38.5 pct) EPS

Y453.03 Y1,460.40 Diluted EPS Y452.64 Y1,455.86 Annual div -Q2 div Y100.00 Y450.00

NOTE - Money Partners Group Co Ltd is the full company name.

