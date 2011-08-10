Aug 10 (Reuters) -

TOMOEGAWA PAPER CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 37.00 38.00 Operating 1.00 1.80 Recurring 1.10 1.80 Net 700 mln 1.10 NOTE - Tomoegawa Paper Co Ltd is a paper manufacturer diversifying into areas such as magnetic paper and electronic materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3878.TK1.