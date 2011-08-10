Aug 10 (Reuters) -

C. UYEMURA & CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.57 9.74 20.16 39.88 (+8.6 pct) (+55.1 pct) Operating 1.44 1.34 2.94

5.90 (+7.3 pct) (+212.9 pct)

Recurring 1.45 1.31 3.01 6.02 (+11.1 pct) (+219.0 pct) Net

877 mln 847 mln 2.04 3.73 (+3.5 pct) (+325.0 pct)

EPS Y93.62 Y90.47 Y217.75 Y398.13

NOTE - C. Uyemura & Co Ltd is a maker of plating chemicals and machines.

