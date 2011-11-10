Nov 10 (Reuters) -

INTRANCE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.80 1.38 Operating 281 mln 280 mln Recurring 219 mln 200 mln Net 219 mln 200 mln

NOTE - Intrance Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3237.TK1.