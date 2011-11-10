Nov 10 (Reuters) -
MARCHE CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.53
13.60
(+1.2%) Operating
241 mln 500 mln
(+10.5%) Recurring 260 mln
500 mln
(+2.6%) Net
180 mln 300 mln
(+26.6%)
EPS Y21.48
Y35.72 Shares 9 mln
9 mln Annual div
Y16.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Marche Corp operates Japanese style pubs.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7524.TK1.