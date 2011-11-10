Nov 10 (Reuters) -

MARCHE CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.53

13.60

(+1.2%) Operating

241 mln 500 mln (+10.5%) Recurring 260 mln

500 mln

(+2.6%) Net

180 mln 300 mln

(+26.6%)

EPS Y21.48 Y35.72 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y16.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y8.00

NOTE - Marche Corp operates Japanese style pubs.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

