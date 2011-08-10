Aug 10 (Reuters) -

OHMORIYA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

13.02 12.60 16.80

(+3.3 pct) (-6.4 pct) Operating 373 mln 409 mln 420 mln

(-8.7 pct) (-13.5 pct) Recurring 382 mln 419 mln 430 mln

(-9.0 pct) (-12.1 pct) Net 200 mln 225 mln 220 mln

(-11.3 pct) (-9.9 pct) EPS Y39.45 Y44.44 Y43.32

NOTE - Ohmoriya Co Ltd a large seaweed producer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2917.TK1.