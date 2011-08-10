Aug 10 (Reuters) -
OHMORIYA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
13.02 12.60 16.80
(+3.3 pct) (-6.4 pct)
Operating 373 mln 409 mln 420 mln
(-8.7 pct) (-13.5 pct)
Recurring 382 mln 419 mln 430 mln
(-9.0 pct) (-12.1 pct)
Net 200 mln 225 mln 220 mln
(-11.3 pct) (-9.9 pct)
EPS Y39.45 Y44.44 Y43.32
NOTE - Ohmoriya Co Ltd a large seaweed producer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
