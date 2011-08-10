European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
INABATA & CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 116.87 115.70 230.00 490.00 (+1.0 pct) (+26.7 pct) Operating 1.78 2.51 3.00
8.00 (-29.0 pct)
Recurring 2.01 2.89 3.00 8.00 (-30.5 pct) Net
1.27 3.76 2.00 4.80 (-66.1 pct)
EPS Y19.64 Y57.84 Y30.83 Y74.00
NOTE - Inabata & Co Ltd is a trading house specialising in
chemicals and plastics, affiliated to Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
(4005.T).
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
