Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TOKYU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 529.64
590.98 1.09 trln
(-10.4 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-5.0%)
Operating 37.26 41.29 53.80
(-9.8 pct) (+81.5 pct)
(-5.8%) Recurring 37.96
39.65 49.50
(-4.3 pct) (+96.7 pct) (-6.4%) Net
21.95 20.53 27.00
(+6.9 pct) (+168.7 pct)
(-32.6%) EPS Y17.53
Y16.44 Y21.56 Diluted EPS
Y17.51
Annual div Y6.50
Y6.50
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Tokyu Corp is a leading railway operator and the
core company of Tokyu group companies.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9005.TK1.