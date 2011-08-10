BRIEF-Advent Life Sciences reports a 6.6 pct passive stake in Versartis-SEC filing
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
GARNA BIOSCIENCES INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 312 mln 323 mln 770 mln (-3.5 pct) (+1.5 pct) (+34.7%) Operating loss 187 mln loss 181 mln loss 254 mln
Recurring loss 129 mln loss 150 mln loss 200 mln Net loss 205 mln loss 157 mln loss 279 mln EPS loss Y3,502.25 loss Y2,687.36 loss Y4,767.24 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Garna Biosciences Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4572.TK1.
* ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunisation programmes will now be partially funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.