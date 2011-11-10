Nov 10 (Reuters) -

ANICOM HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 269 mln 294 mln 556 mln (-8.6 pct) (+27.0 pct) (-2.1%) Operating 66 mln 69 mln 139 mln

(-4.4 pct) (+54.6 pct)

(-3.4%) Recurring 69 mln 76 mln 142 mln (-9.4 pct) (+68.2 pct) (-5.6%) Net

122 mln 94 mln 201 mln

(+29.2 pct) (+108.1 pct) (+8.3%)

EPS Y7.44 Y5.83

Y12.27 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Anicom Holdings Inc is the full company name.

