HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 8:36 P.M. EST/0136 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
ANICOM HOLDINGS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 269 mln 294 mln 556 mln (-8.6 pct) (+27.0 pct) (-2.1%) Operating 66 mln 69 mln 139 mln
(-4.4 pct) (+54.6 pct)
(-3.4%) Recurring 69 mln 76 mln 142 mln (-9.4 pct) (+68.2 pct) (-5.6%) Net
122 mln 94 mln 201 mln
(+29.2 pct) (+108.1 pct) (+8.3%)
EPS Y7.44 Y5.83
Y12.27 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Anicom Holdings Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8715.TK1.
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway