Nov 10 (Reuters) -
EAGLE INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 47.26
44.63 98.00
(+5.9 pct) (+32.4 pct) (+6.6%)
Operating 2.87 4.32 7.70
(-33.6 pct) (+535.4 pct)
(-11.7%) Recurring 3.02
4.20 8.00
(-28.1 pct) (+325.2 pct) (-12.5%) Net
1.28 1.85 4.10
(-30.8 pct)
(-15.8%) EPS Y26.24
Y38.04 Y84.20 Annual div -Q2 div
Y4.50 Y4.50
NOTE - Eagle Industry Co Ltd manufactures mechanical seals
for automobiles.
