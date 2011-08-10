BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 39.00 36.60 Recurring 9.60 7.20 Net 5.50 5.50 NOTE - Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating in the Tokyo metropolitan area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8536.TK1.
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kaBYW4) Further company coverage: