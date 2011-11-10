Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 234.80
237.31 493.00
(-1.1 pct) (+16.2 pct) (+1.9%)
Operating 15.77 18.04 35.00
(-12.5 pct) (+41.3 pct)
(-1.3%) Recurring 16.01
17.84 32.00
(-10.3 pct) (+44.3 pct) (-6.3%) Net
8.41 10.22 17.70
(-17.7 pct) (+49.7 pct)
(+39.0%) EPS Y21.13
Y25.57 Y44.59 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp is a large oxygen producer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4091.TK1.