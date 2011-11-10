Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SEVEN BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 44.34 43.15 88.10 (+2.7 pct) (-5.4 pct) (+4.9%) Recurring 15.71 14.98 28.00

(+4.9 pct) (-8.1 pct)

(+2.0%) Net 9.27 8.85 16.50 (+4.7 pct) (-7.8 pct) (+3.0%) EPS

Y7,784.15 Y7,255.53 Y13,855.04

Shares 1 mln 1 mln

Annual div

Y5,200.00 Y5,200.00 -Q2 div Y2,600.00 Y2,600.00

-Q4 div Y2,600.00 Y2,600.00

NOTE - Seven Bank Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

