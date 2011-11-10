Nov 10 (Reuters) -
SEVEN BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 44.34
43.15 88.10
(+2.7 pct) (-5.4 pct) (+4.9%)
Recurring 15.71 14.98 28.00
(+4.9 pct) (-8.1 pct)
(+2.0%) Net 9.27
8.85 16.50
(+4.7 pct) (-7.8 pct) (+3.0%) EPS
Y7,784.15 Y7,255.53 Y13,855.04
Shares 1 mln 1 mln
Annual div
Y5,200.00 Y5,200.00
-Q2 div Y2,600.00 Y2,600.00
-Q4 div Y2,600.00
Y2,600.00
NOTE - Seven Bank Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
