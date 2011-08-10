Aug 10 (Reuters) -
ZENSHO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 94.91
87.37 197.62 403.35
(+8.6 pct) (+10.5 pct)
Operating 4.88 2.31 12.27
23.49 (+111.1 pct) (+9.4 pct)
Recurring 4.37
1.77 10.93 20.83
(+146.4 pct) (+0.4 pct) Net
709 mln 174 mln 2.84
8.37 (+307.7 pct) (-83.2 pct)
EPS Y5.86
Y1.43 Y23.43 Y69.16
NOTE - Zensho Co Ltd opeartes a beef-bowl restaurant chain.
