BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
OHKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 79.25 76.97 154.88 (+3.0 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+2.5%) Operating 376 mln 737 mln 594 mln
(-48.9 pct) (+12.4 pct) (-46.2%) Recurring 664 mln 1.02 1.10 (-34.9 pct) (+17.4 pct) (-33.5%) Net
260 mln 489 mln 665 mln
(-46.7 pct) (+0.4 pct) (-29.6%) EPS Y21.73 Y40.74 Y55.37 Annual div
Y7.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00 Y7.00
NOTE - Ohki Co Ltd is a trading company mainly handling pharmaceuticals.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.