Aug 10 (Reuters) -
TOMY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 36.41
33.98 96.00 200.00
(+7.2 pct) (-6.4 pct)
Operating 338 mln 1.58 4.70
11.70 (-78.6 pct) (+6.7 pct)
Recurring 16 mln
1.65 4.50 10.70
(-99.0 pct) (+5.3 pct) Net
209 mln 1.58 2.50
6.20 (-86.7 pct) (+7.1 pct)
EPS Y2.23
Y16.74 Y26.56 Y65.86
Diluted EPS Y1.84 Y13.81
NOTE - Tomy Co Ltd is a leading toy maker.
