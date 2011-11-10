Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SANKO MARKETING FOODS CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.16 6.15 13.00 26.60 (+0.1 pct) (+3.8 pct) Operating 490 mln 465 mln 1.30

2.50 (+5.4 pct) (+8.2 pct)

Recurring 546 mln 452 mln 1.28 2.45 (+20.9 pct) (+22.7 pct) Net

304 mln 101 mln 530 mln 1.10 (+200.5 pct) (-47.4 pct)

EPS Y2,119.16 Y705.15 Y3,683.88 Y7,645.79

NOTE - Sanko Marketing Foods Co. Ltd. is a restaurant chain operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2762.TK1.