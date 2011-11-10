BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
FUSO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 21.64 24.08 45.04 (-10.1 pct) (+2.3 pct) (-5.1%) Operating 183 mln 1.01 670 mln
(-81.8 pct) (+561.2 pct) (-69.1%) Recurring loss 20 mln prft 804 mln prft 300 mln
(-81.7%) Net
loss 63 mln prft 478 mln prft 200 mln
(-82.5%)
EPS loss Y0.70 prft Y5.28 prft Y2.21 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd specialises in prescription drugs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4538.TK1.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.