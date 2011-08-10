Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SUN FRONTIER FUDOSAN CO. LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.12 944 mln 3.10 5.50 (+124.5 pct) (+10.1 pct) Operating 197 mln 127 mln 250 mln

360 mln

(+54.5 pct)

Recurring 173 mln 99 mln

210 mln 300 mln

(+74.8 pct)

Net 130 mln 97 mln

180 mln 250 mln

(+33.6 pct)

EPS Y351.10 Y262.83

Y484.52 Y672.95 Diluted EPS Y351.09 Y262.80

NOTE - Sun Frontier Fudosan Co. Ltd. is a real estate agent.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8934.TK1.