BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SUN FRONTIER FUDOSAN CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.12 944 mln 3.10 5.50 (+124.5 pct) (+10.1 pct) Operating 197 mln 127 mln 250 mln
360 mln
(+54.5 pct)
Recurring 173 mln 99 mln
210 mln 300 mln
(+74.8 pct)
Net 130 mln 97 mln
180 mln 250 mln
(+33.6 pct)
EPS Y351.10 Y262.83
Y484.52 Y672.95 Diluted EPS Y351.09 Y262.80
NOTE - Sun Frontier Fudosan Co. Ltd. is a real estate agent.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8934.TK1.
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kaBYW4) Further company coverage: