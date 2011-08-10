BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
PIXELA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
12.42 8.71 14.10
(+42.7 pct) (+145.8 pct) Operating 579 mln 331 mln 510 mln
(+75.0 pct) Recurring 550 mln 262 mln 450 mln
(+109.9 pct) Net 453 mln 276 mln 410 mln
(+64.0 pct) EPS Y41.56 Y25.35 Y37.56 Diluted EPS Y40.96
NOTE - Pixela Corp is an electric appliance maker, focusing on development and production of graphic editing systems.
NOTE - Pixela Corp is an electric appliance maker, focusing on development and production of graphic editing systems.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago