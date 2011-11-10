Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
KYOSAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.75 24.04 61.00 (-22.0 pct) (-12.3 pct) (-6.3%) Operating loss 1.48 loss 848 mln prft 3.90
(+4.0%) Recurring loss 1.47 loss 526 mln prft 3.90
(-3.9%) Net
loss 986 mln loss 616 mln prft 2.10
(+55.5%)
EPS loss Y15.72 loss Y9.83 prft Y33.46 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd is a major signal maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6742.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.