Nov 10 (Reuters) -

JUROKU BANK LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 126.00 119.00 Recurring 20.00 13.50 Net 11.00 8.00 NOTE - Juroku Bank Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8356.TK1.