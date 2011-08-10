Aug 10 (Reuters) -

TITAN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.83 1.50 3.40 6.80 (+22.5 pct) (+44.3 pct) Operating 285 mln 102 mln 390 mln

590 mln

(+178.4 pct)

Recurring 280 mln 90 mln

370 mln 550 mln

(+211.3 pct)

Net 279 mln 81 mln

360 mln 460 mln

(+242.5 pct)

EPS Y9.28 Y2.71

Y11.95 Y15.27

NOTE - Titan Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha manufactures titanium oxide.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

