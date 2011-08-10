European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
TITAN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.83 1.50 3.40 6.80 (+22.5 pct) (+44.3 pct) Operating 285 mln 102 mln 390 mln
590 mln
(+178.4 pct)
Recurring 280 mln 90 mln
370 mln 550 mln
(+211.3 pct)
Net 279 mln 81 mln
360 mln 460 mln
(+242.5 pct)
EPS Y9.28 Y2.71
Y11.95 Y15.27
NOTE - Titan Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha manufactures titanium oxide.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4098.TK1.
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)