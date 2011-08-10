BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
SHOWA INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.69 13.52 Operating 332 mln 332 mln Recurring 368 mln 325 mln Net 100 mln 160 mln
NOTE - Showa Information Systems Co Ltd is a manufacturer of information equipment and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6922.TK1.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago