Aug 10 (Reuters) -
HAPPINET CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 42.43
38.96 86.00 192.00
(+8.9 pct) (-2.9 pct)
Operating 1.07 572 mln 1.70
3.10 (+87.4 pct) (+34.3 pct)
Recurring 1.15
615 mln 1.80 3.20 (+86.2
pct) (+12.5 pct) Net
713 mln 353 mln 1.10
1.60 (+101.6 pct) (-35.7 pct)
EPS Y63.71
Y31.60 Y98.20 Y142.84
NOTE - Happinet Corp is a wholesaler of toys and videogame
machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7552.TK1.