Aug 10 (Reuters) -
YAMAYA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 26.91
26.87 57.50 116.00
(+0.1 pct) (+2.7 pct)
Operating 961 mln 685 mln 1.40
2.87 (+40.3 pct) (+100.4 pct)
Recurring 1.03
689 mln 1.45 3.00 (+49.5
pct) (+102.9 pct) Net
631 mln 289 mln 700 mln
1.40 (+118.0 pct) (+84.6 pct)
EPS Y64.06
Y29.38 Y70.98 Y141.96
NOTE - Yamaya Corp is a discounter of food and alcoholic
beverages.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
