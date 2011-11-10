Nov 10 (Reuters) -

EHIME BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 20.14 18.20 Recurring 4.65 3.30 Net 2.44 1.90 NOTE - Ehime Bank Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8541.TK1.