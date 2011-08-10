Aug 10 (Reuters) -

MET'S CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

nil 38 mln 500 mln

(-100.0 pct) (-56.3 pct) Operating loss 33 mln loss 340 mln prft 11 mln Recurring loss 32 mln loss 366 mln prft 9 mln Net loss 32 mln loss 338 mln prft 8 mln EPS loss Y66.35 loss Y694.35 prft Y16.40

NOTE - Met's Corp is a computer software maker strong in graphics-related products.

