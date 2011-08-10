Aug 10 (Reuters) -
MET'S CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
nil 38 mln 500 mln
(-100.0 pct) (-56.3 pct)
Operating loss 33 mln loss 340 mln prft 11 mln
Recurring loss 32 mln loss 366 mln prft 9 mln
Net loss 32 mln loss 338 mln prft 8 mln
EPS loss Y66.35 loss Y694.35 prft Y16.40
NOTE - Met's Corp is a computer software maker strong in
graphics-related products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
