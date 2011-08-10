Aug 10 (Reuters) -

HEPHAIST SEIKO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 468 mln 401 mln 831 mln 1.78 (+16.8 pct) (+172.8 pct) Operating 44 mln 18 mln 65 mln

149 mln

(+138.6 pct)

Recurring 46 mln 18 mln

68 mln 150 mln

(+152.2 pct)

Net 40 mln 10 mln

157 mln 204 mln

(+285.0 pct)

EPS Y6.45 Y1.68

Y25.20 Y32.70

NOTE - Hephaist Seiko Co Ltd manufactures parts use in bearings.

