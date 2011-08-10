Aug 10 (Reuters) -
HEPHAIST SEIKO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 468 mln
401 mln 831 mln 1.78
(+16.8 pct) (+172.8 pct)
Operating 44 mln 18 mln 65 mln
149 mln
(+138.6 pct)
Recurring 46 mln 18 mln
68 mln 150 mln
(+152.2 pct)
Net 40 mln 10 mln
157 mln 204 mln
(+285.0 pct)
EPS Y6.45 Y1.68
Y25.20 Y32.70
NOTE - Hephaist Seiko Co Ltd manufactures parts use in
bearings.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6433.TK1.