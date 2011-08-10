Aug 10 (Reuters) -

WAKOU SHOKUHIN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

1.40 2.85 5.56 Operating

57 mln 70 mln 160 mln Recurring 61 mln 80 mln 175 mln Net 30 mln 39 mln 90 mln EPS Y3.75 Y4.82 Y10.95

NOTE - Wakou Shokuhin Co Ltd manufactures noodle soups.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

