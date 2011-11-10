BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
NIPRO CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 25.50 yen 26.50 yen
NOTE - Nipro Corp makes disposable medical equipment. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8086.TK1.
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.