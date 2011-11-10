Nov 10 (Reuters) -

JB ELEVEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.33 1.39 (-4.6 pct) (+10.1 pct) Operating 46 mln 26 mln

(+74.1 pct) (-60.1 pct) Recurring 38 mln 16 mln

(+127.4 pct) (-71.0 pct) Net prft 3 mln loss 159 mln EPS prft Y1.89 loss Y95.64 Diluted EPS Y1.89

NOTE - JB Eleven Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

