Nov 10 (Reuters) -
JB ELEVEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.33
1.39 (-4.6 pct) (+10.1 pct)
Operating 46 mln 26 mln
(+74.1 pct) (-60.1 pct)
Recurring 38 mln 16 mln
(+127.4 pct) (-71.0 pct)
Net prft 3 mln loss 159 mln
EPS prft Y1.89 loss Y95.64
Diluted EPS Y1.89
NOTE - JB Eleven Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3066.TK1.